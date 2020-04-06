WATCH: Polo driver smashes into KZN Caltex FreshStop

A video in which a car smashes into a FreshStop at Caltex Southgate shop has been circulating on social media since the incident occurred on Friday.

In the video, unsuspecting customers go about their business when a white Polo suddenly crashes into the store, hitting them.

Manager of the store Mark Hardman confirmed that the incident occurred at the Umbogintwini shop.

“The incident happened at about 11pm. There were no major injuries sustained. Our store is now open for business again,” he told South Coast Sun.

The matter is being investigated by Amanzimtoti SAPS.

Watch the video below:

