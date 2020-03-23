8 killed, 18 injured in three-vehicle collision on N1 in Free State

At least eight people died and 18 others were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N1 between Sasolburg and Kroonstad in the Free State on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services arrived on the scene at about 14:30 and found a truck, a minibus and a small bakkie had been involved in the collision.

“Several people were found on the road as some were ejected from the minibus during the collision,” Vermaak said.

“Two people were found outside of the minibus with fatal injuries while six others were found with fatal injuries inside of the vehicle.

“There was nothing that could have been done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Three people sustained serious injuries. Two people were airlifted by two medical helicopters to a hospital on Johannesburg’s East Rand and the others to a hospital on the West Rand.

“The remainder of the patients were treated on the scene for various injuries and later transported to hospitals in the area,” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”

