Accidents 13.3.2020 11:14 am

Four killed after bus and two cars collide in Soshanguve

Eliot Mahlase
The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident and the driver was unharmed.

Four people, including a child, were declared dead when a bus and two vehicles collided in Soshanguve on Friday morning, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The collision happened near the M17 and Ruth First Road intersection, said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“One male patient from the first vehicle sustained critical injuries and was extricated using the jaws of life from the light motor vehicle which was lodged under the bus,” he said.

Mabaso said three others, including a child, were also found in the vehicle that was under the bus.

They were all declared dead, he said.

“One other male patient from the second motor vehicle involved in the crash was also certified dead on the scene. The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident and the driver was unharmed,” Mabaso said.

He said the cause of the accident was not known yet.

