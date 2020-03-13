Accidents 13.3.2020 10:02 am

Body of alleged robber recovered after 50m fatal fall

The suspect had been chased along a trail in a reserve by private security after committing housebreaking and theft.

An inquest docket had been opened after the body of an alleged robber who fell 50 metres down a gorge in Kloof was recovered on Thursday.

The Post reports that Durban K9 Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue teams were called to Nkutu Falls in Krantzkloof Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said: “An unknown male had been chased along the Molweni trail in the Reserve by a Blue Security Reaction officer after committing housebreaking and theft. The suspect slipped and fell from the trail falling 50 metres to the river below.”

The body was only recovered a day later due to a decision by the Search and Rescue team to suspend rescue efforts on Wednesday due to low light conditions.

The resumed efforts on Thursday.

“The body was recovered after a six-hour rope rescue operation. The body was carried 600m out of the reserve to the car park and handed over to Medico-Legal Mortuary.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

