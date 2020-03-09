21 children injured in taxi collision

Twenty-one children have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in to school collided on the corner of Trafford Road and Hillclimb Road in Westmead Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, after 7:30 am on Monday morning.

Arrive Alive said in a statement: “Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos. A taxi carrying school children to school collided in a T Bone format. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist with the multiple children injured. Once stabilised on the scene, a total of twenty-one children were transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required.”

The event leading up to the collision is unknown and the SAPS were on the scene investigating.

