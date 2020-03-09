Accidents 9.3.2020 07:48 am

12-year-old Umlazi boy injured in home collapse

News24 Wire
A 12-year-old boy was injured when a house collapsed on him in Umlazi on Sunday, paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal said.

“Earlier this afternoon paramedics from KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services responded to H section in Umlazi south of Durban where an informal dwelling had collapsed,” said spokesperson Robert Mcckenzie.

“They treated a 12-year-old boy who sustained injuries at the scene. He was treated and transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

The health department in the province also announced that 74 paramedics had graduated from a course that gives them further skills to help patients in an emergency before they are transported to hospital.

They graduated from the KwaZulu-Natal College of Emergency Medicine at a ceremony at the Dundee City Hall.

They were “upskilled” from Basic Life Support to Intermediate Life Support and this enables them to resuscitate patients with cardiac arrest and perform uncomplicated breech delivery, among other competencies.

They were congratulated for contributing to an enhanced level of pre-hospital patient management by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

