Accidents 6.3.2020 09:30 am

20 people, including schoolchildren, injured in Soshanguve taxi accident

News24 Wire
20 people, including schoolchildren, injured in Soshanguve taxi accident

The scene of the crash. Image: Twitter/@LuckyMlambo

Ambulances transported 15 patients to hospital, and authorities are at the scene for further investigations.

As many as 20 people have been injured in a collision between a taxi carrying schoolchildren and another vehicle in Soshanguve on Friday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso told News24 the accident took place on the Mabopane highway (R80) in the early hours of the morning.

“When our crews arrived on the scene, private ambulances had already transported 15 patients to hospital. We cannot confirm the extent of their injuries.”

Mabaso added that five more people were treated on the scene.

“Our crews are still on the scene conducting further assessments, so the numbers might change.”

No fatalities were reported.

Traffic in the area has been severely affected.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi causes multi-vehicle collision in Ruimsig 3.3.2020
16 injured in Amanzimtoti crash 1.3.2020
26 injured as Cape Town taxi crashes into MyCiTi bus 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition