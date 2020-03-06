20 people, including schoolchildren, injured in Soshanguve taxi accident

As many as 20 people have been injured in a collision between a taxi carrying schoolchildren and another vehicle in Soshanguve on Friday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso told News24 the accident took place on the Mabopane highway (R80) in the early hours of the morning.

“When our crews arrived on the scene, private ambulances had already transported 15 patients to hospital. We cannot confirm the extent of their injuries.”

Mabaso added that five more people were treated on the scene.

“Our crews are still on the scene conducting further assessments, so the numbers might change.”

No fatalities were reported.

Traffic in the area has been severely affected.

