Limpopo road death toll keeps rising

Barely two days after Limpopo and Eastern Cape experienced horrific accidents that claimed the lives of 43 people, a police officer was killed in another crash in Limpopo.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo identified the victim of the accident along the R18 in Zebediela as Sergeant Alfred Molwantwa Lebelo, 37.

Zebediela police said he was off duty at the time.

“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that Lebelo was driving in his private vehicle when his front tyre burst and he lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle then crashed into the road barriers and rolled before plunging and landing into a culvert. When officials from the emergency medical service arrived they found Lebelo had already died,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo also identified the 17 people who died in accidents on different roads in Limpopo at the weekend.

In the last accident on Sunday on the N1 between Musina and Beitbridge, seven people died when a Toyota Fortuner smashed into the side of a truck turning into the N1 towards Beitbridge. The deceased were Gilbert Mahonolwa, 50; Sunday Winston, 28; Morries Tenyanago, 62; Helther Miswidzwiwa, a girl of three; Ngaakudzwe Tanyagago, boy of one; Sheron Nyathi, 25, and Kudzai Chirengede, aged 24.

The five people who lost their lives on Saturday in Groblersdal on the R25 were: Skhozolo Johannes Skhosana, 67; Lettie khosana, 66; Benzani Koos Skhosana, 60; Elkana Paulos Skhosana, 54 and Simon Aaron Skhosana, 33. The driver of the vehicle was Benzani Koos.

Those who died when their vehicle caught fire on impact along the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane on Friday are Theka Ornia, 4; Teda Matome Porsia, 31; Seanego Mpho Maphuti, 25; Lebogo Selda, 52, and Lebogo Germina, 42.

