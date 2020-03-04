Car drives through wall of parking lot, lands on roof in Centurion

Various emergency services rushed to Mall@Reds in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle drove through a wall of the second storey of the parking lot and landed on the roof further down, reports Centurion Rekord.

On 3 March at around 5pm, local CPF, Tshwane EMS, Netcare 911, ER24, Emer-G-med, Monitor Net, CERT-SA, Scorpion security and members of Centurion Concerned Citizens were called to the scene where a vehicle had overturned.

“On arrival, the two occupants of the car were still trapped inside,” Monitor Net spokesperson JP le Roux said.

“One occupant was freed from the vehicle while the second one had to be cut out with the Jaws of Life equipment. Both occupants were in a critical but stable condition.”

“One occupant was then taken to hospital in a Netcare911 helicopter and the other in an ambulance.”

It is unclear how the car drove through the wall and details surrounding the accident are still under police investigation.

Mall@Reds management could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

