Transport Ministry issues correction on Centane bus tragedy death toll

The death toll at in horrific the bus crash that took place in Centane in the Eastern Cape on Monday remains at 25, and has not risen to 29, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

The department said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was misinformed about the death toll when he visited the hospital where some of the survivors are being treated.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the minister was briefed regarding the numbers of the deceased and the injured,” the department said in a statement.

“It was announced that the death toll had risen to 29; this information was disseminated in the presence of a SABC News team. Officials have since revised that number back to 25. The figure 29 was as a result of miscommunication at Frere Hospital.

“The correct and accurate number is still 25.”

The department apologised for the error and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

On Tuesday, Mbalula said while investigations would be continuing, the department would not be resting on its laurels and would launch a massive safety compliance drive targeting public transport operations.

“No public transport vehicle should be on our roads unless it meets all safety requirements. Those who undermine the system and cut corners to fraudulently issue roadworthiness certificates when the vehicle should not be on the road, will face the full might of the law.

“Bus operators who overload and place people’s lives at risk will be severely punished,” Mbalula added.

He vowed the department would not hesitate to withdraw the operating licences of those who drive recklessly and put people’s lives at risk.

Mbalula said department officials would lay criminal charges where there was evidence of criminal conduct.

