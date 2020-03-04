Accidents kill 17 on Limpopo roads

As news broke of the horror Eastern Cape bus crash that claimed 29 lives and left scores of commuters seriously injured, 17 other people died in three horrific accidents in Limpopo at the weekend.

Yesterday transport and community safety MEC Dickson Masemola and social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale spent the day flanked by social workers visiting bereaved families of the deceased and survivors to pass the province’s heartfelt condolences and moral support.

In the first accident on the N1-Mokopane, five people including a child were burnt beyond recognition, while in an accident on the R25-Moutse road, five people also lost their lives.

On the N1 road towards Musina, seven died in another accident.

Police and locals in the Eastern Cape spent the better part of yesterday retrieving the bodies of people who perished in a fatal bus accident on Monday morning.

The accident happened at 7.40am in Nxaxhu, outside Centane in the Eastern Cape, when the bus driver reportedly lost control and plunged over a cliff . Police said 29 people died while many others sustained serious injuries.

