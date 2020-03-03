Taxi causes multi-vehicle collision in Ruimsig

Doreen Road in Ruimsig has become the scene of another serious accident, after a taxi collided with six other vehicles on Tuesday morning, leaving 14 people injured.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Region C commander Superintendent Wandile Mrubata, who was at the scene, told the Roodepoort Northsider that the taxi driver alleged the brakes of his vehicle had failed, resulting in the multi-vehicle accident.

“The taxi bumped all the vehicles from behind as it went down the hill,” he said.

Various emergency services were at the scene to treat the injured patients. Traffic has also been diverted to alternative routes to allow for the flow of traffic.

Mrubata also confirmed the arrest of the driver.

“The driver will be charged with reckless or negligent driving,” he said.

The accident comes less than 24 hours after a truck overturned on the same road after failing to negotiate the bend before Totius Road, and exactly a week after a runaway truck that carried bags of cement destroyed 17 cars near the Ruimsig Shopping Centre.

