Taxi causes multi-vehicle collision in Ruimsig

Siso Naile
Emergency services extricating the victims from the wrecked taxi on Doreen Road. Photos: Supplied.

The brakes of a taxi failed, resulting in the driver colliding with six other cars as it went down a hill.

Doreen Road in Ruimsig has become the scene of another serious accident, after a taxi collided with six other vehicles on Tuesday morning, leaving 14 people injured.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Region C commander Superintendent Wandile Mrubata, who was at the scene, told the Roodepoort Northsider that the taxi driver alleged the brakes of his vehicle had failed, resulting in the multi-vehicle accident.

“The taxi bumped all the vehicles from behind as it went down the hill,” he said.

A damaged bakkie leaking oil following the taxi collision on Doreen Road.

A light motor vehicle was rear-ended badly during the collision.

Various emergency services were at the scene to treat the injured patients. Traffic has also been diverted to alternative routes to allow for the flow of traffic.

Mrubata also confirmed the arrest of the driver.

“The driver will be charged with reckless or negligent driving,” he said.

The accident comes less than 24 hours after a truck overturned on the same road after failing to negotiate the bend before Totius Road, and exactly a week after a runaway truck that carried bags of cement destroyed 17 cars near the Ruimsig Shopping Centre.

