Nine-year-old Durban boy dies after truck T-bones dad’s car

A nine-year-old old boy has died in hospital following a horrific crash on the M7 Edwin Swales and Titren Road intersection in Durban on Monday around 4.30pm.

According to Rescue Care managing director Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on the scene to “find carnage”.

“A truck had T-boned a vehicle in the intersection. The vehicle, which [carried] a father and his two children, was significantly damaged.

“Paramedics found a little boy on the side of the road with critical injuries. As they worked on the boy, he went into cardiac arrest.

“Immediately a full resuscitation took place and the child responded well; he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. However, a few hours later, due to his injuries, the child passed away,” Jamieson said.

The father and second child were also injured and transported to hospital. The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown. However, police will be investigating further.”

