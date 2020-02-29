Five people, including child, killed in collision near Mokopane

“A Datsun sedan was travelling on the N1 around 14:20 when one of its tyres burst. It swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Yaris. The Datsun burst into flames on impact,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Five people in the Datsun died, while a sixth occupant, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mojapelo said the single male occupant in the Toyota was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

