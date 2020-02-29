Accidents 29.2.2020 09:15 am

Five people, including child, killed in collision near Mokopane

News24 Wire
Five people, including child, killed in collision near Mokopane

Image: iStock

Five people, including a child, were burnt beyond recognition following a collision between two vehicles near Mokopane on Friday afternoon, Limpopo police said.

“A Datsun sedan was travelling on the N1 around 14:20 when one of its tyres burst. It swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Yaris. The Datsun burst into flames on impact,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Five people in the Datsun died, while a sixth occupant, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mojapelo said the single male occupant in the Toyota was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Families demand speed bumps after car crashes into house 28.2.2020
Two kids injured as allegedly unlicensed mechanic crashes bakkie into house 18.2.2020
Three Gauteng ‘Peace Officers’ hailed for freeing woman trapped in overturned car 15.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos

Business The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition