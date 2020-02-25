Woman killed, seven-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after Cape Town smash

A woman was killed and a young boy critically injured following a crash between three vehicles on Vissershok Road near Durbanville, Cape Town, on Monday.

ER24 paramedics, along with Metro Rescue and Western Cape Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 7.20am to find the vehicles in the middle of the busy road.

On closer inspection, medics found a woman and a boy, believed to be seven years old, lying trapped inside the one car, both in a critical condition.

Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the two trapped people.

During the extrication, the woman died as a result of her numerous injuries.

Once extricated, the boy was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions, before being airlifted by a Red Cross helicopter to hospital.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that the woman had died, and that the boy had been airlifted to Tygerberg Hospital.

Africa said two other people who were involved in the accident had escaped uninjured.

The details surrounding the accident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

