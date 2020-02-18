Cape Town fire claims the lives of two men, a woman and child

Four people have died in a fire in Lotus River, Cape Town, in the early hours of Tuesday.

At about 02.00am, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a formal and an informal structure which were alight in Cuckoo Crescent.

Bystanders alerted fire crews from Ottery and Wynberg that several people were missing.

“The bodies of two men, a woman and a child were found with fatal burn wounds,” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service, said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the four victims were aged six, 44, 46 and 80.

The fire was put out at 03.35am and a chaplain was asked to assist the family.

“A death inquest case has been opened for investigation and no foul play is suspected,” Rwexana said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.