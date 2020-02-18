Accidents 18.2.2020 09:03 am

Two kids injured as allegedly unlicensed mechanic crashes bakkie into house

News24 Wire
According to witnesses, the blue Ford Bantam bakkie was driven by a mechanic who was believed to be unlicensed.

Two children, aged nine and three, were injured when a bakkie crashed into their home in B Section, Parkgate, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon.

At about 5pm, Reaction Unit South Africa members arrived at the residence and found that a large mob had gathered at the scene.

He lost control of the bakkie and hit a light pole before crashing into the house.

Two children who were playing inside were moderately injured and were taken to a provincial hospital by ambulance.

The driver fled the scene and the bakkie was extensively damaged.

