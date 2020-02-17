Accidents 17.2.2020 08:56 pm

Schoolboy among two killed in KZN taxi crash

News24 Wire
‘Several children were found trapped inside the vehicle while several more were found lying outside the vehicle,’ emergency services said.

Another pupil has died, this time a schoolboy who was among two people killed when a taxi transporting children crashed and burst into flames near Rosetta in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

“Earlier this afternoon paramedics responded to the scene and found that a minibus had overturned and burst into flames,” said the province’s Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

“Tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries, including a boy aged about 12 years old,” said McKenzie.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the taxi rolled on the R103 and when paramedics arrived at 15.40pm, they found it smouldering in the middle of the road.

“Several children were found trapped inside the vehicle while several more were found lying outside the vehicle,” said Meiring.

He said provincial fire services put the fire out and removed the trapped people.

“On closer inspection, medics found that an adult and child had already succumbed to their numerous injuries and they were declared dead by provincial services,” said Meiring.

The number of injured differed, with ER24 recording 16 children injured and EMS 17.

“Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions before they were transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care,” said Meiring.

Local authorities would investigate further.

In Gauteng, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has lamented the death of 15 pupils in that province since the beginning of the year.

