Johannesburg woman dies after being hit by bus

The details of the incident are currently unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

A woman was hit by a bus and killed in Kingsway Road in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.10am to find provincial emergency medical services officials already in attendance.

“A woman was found lying partially beneath the bus, found parked in the left-hand lane,” Meiring said.

“Medics assessed the woman and found and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) National Road Safety Strategy 2016 – 2030, accidents involving pedestrians account for 42.6% of road fatalities.

The RTMC calculated the human casualty cost of accidents at R99 billion, 69.3% of the total collision cost of R142.95 billion.

