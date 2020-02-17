Two learners and motorcyclist die in horror Olifantsfontein taxi crash

Two learners and a motorcyclist were killed on Monday morning when the taxi they were travelling in was involved in an accident near Tembisa, reports Tembisan.

According to Steve Mabona, Gauteng department of education spokesperson, MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the scene.

Mabona said the taxi was ferrying learners to a school around Olifantsfontein when it was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

GOT THIS BREAKING NEWS JUST NOW: I AM RUSHING TO THE SCENE. { Morning MEC sad news we just lost 2 learners from Madibatlo Promarh School through the accident. Their taxi to school was hit by the scooter so badly that two learners died. We have dispatched our psycho social team} — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 17, 2020

It is believed the accident occurred on the M57 near Moonlight Road. There were 18 learners in the taxi. Sixteen were transported to Tembisa Hospital.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

