Two learners and motorcyclist die in horror Olifantsfontein taxi crash

CNS reporter
Two learners travelling in this taxi were killed this morning. Photograph supplied

The taxi was ferrying learners to school when it was involved in a collision with a motorcycle. WARNING: Graphic images.

Two learners and a motorcyclist were killed on Monday morning when the taxi they were travelling in was involved in an accident near Tembisa, reports Tembisan.

According to Steve Mabona, Gauteng department of education spokesperson, MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the scene.

Mabona said the taxi was ferrying learners to a school around Olifantsfontein when it was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

Photograph supplied

It is believed the accident occurred on the M57 near Moonlight Road. There were 18 learners in the taxi. Sixteen were transported to Tembisa Hospital.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

