IN PICS: Police to probe Prasa, Transnet train crash

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into Wednesday’s train collision in Roodepoort.

A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary Transnet goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station on Wednesday evening.

One person died in the crash, and five others sustained injuries and were transported to hospital.

31 people were on board the passenger train when the crash occurred, 14 of whom were staff members.

The passenger train departed Cape Town on Tuesday.

Main Line Passenger Services teams were at the scene to establish the cause of the accident.

More emergency services personnel arriving on the scene of the train crash in Roodepoort. @POWER987News @Powerfm987 pic.twitter.com/sumNTDIpPc — Letona (@MrManganye) February 12, 2020

Metrorail services along the Randfontein to Johannesburg lines will be affected, and commuters are urged to make alternative arrangements.

Mbalula has welcomed a police probe into the crash, saying he had full confidence that the administrator and authorities would find the cause and “devise strategies to minimise similar occurrences in future”.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

