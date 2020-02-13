Accidents 13.2.2020 09:08 am

IN PICS: Police to probe Prasa, Transnet train crash

Citizen reporter
The scene where a Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station in Johannesburg, 13 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Metrorail services along the Randfontein to Johannesburg lines will be affected as a result of the accident, and commuters are urged to make alternative arrangements.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into Wednesday’s train collision in Roodepoort.

A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary Transnet goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station on Wednesday evening.

The scene of the train crash. Images: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

One person died in the crash, and five others sustained injuries and were transported to hospital.

31 people were on board the passenger train when the crash occurred, 14 of whom were staff members.

Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

The passenger train departed Cape Town on Tuesday.

Main Line Passenger Services teams were at the scene to establish the cause of the accident.

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Metrorail services along the Randfontein to Johannesburg lines will be affected, and commuters are urged to make alternative arrangements.

Mbalula has welcomed a police probe into the crash, saying he had full confidence that the administrator and authorities would find the cause and “devise strategies to minimise similar occurrences in future”.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

