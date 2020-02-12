Gauteng pupil death toll rises to 13 as Soshanguve pupil hit by car

More tragedy has struck Gauteng schools, as the Department of Education said on Wednesday that it had learnt of the death of a 11-year-old Grade 6 pupil from Soshanguve.

The pupil attended Raikana Primary School and was allegedly knocked down by a teacher’s car from Arethabeng Primary School, according to departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The pupil was rushed to a local clinic, where he later died while receiving medical care.

The death toll of pupils in the province now sits at 13 since the start of school on January 15.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Tembisa, a 15-year-old girl with autism at Ecaleni School for Special Needs was raped, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy at the school.

Mabona said it was alleged that the boy had followed the girl to the “autism phase” classrooms, which are barricaded from the vocational area, and allegedly raped her.

“An assistant teacher saw the perpetrator coming from behind the classroom, zipping up his pants, and the victim was also seen pulling up her pants,” he added.

The boy was arrested and later released into the care of his parents, while the school governing body was taking necessary disciplinary actions.

Mabona said the department’s psycho-social unit would be at both affected schools to offer counselling.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.