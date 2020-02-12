Accidents 12.2.2020 01:06 pm

WATCH: Insane footage of full taxi crashing through a wall

CNS reporter
The scene of Tuesday's taxi crash in New Germany. Image: Highway Mail

One of the passengers was trapped in the wreckage and the Jaws of Life were used to free him. No fatalities were reported, but 16 people were injured.

CCTV footage of Monday’s taxi accident in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, which left 16 people injured, has surfaced on social media.

The taxi crashed through a fence and landed on its roof, on top of vehicles parked at business premises along Escom Road, reports Highway Mail.

Image: Arrive Alive

A few seconds after crash, the passengers started climbing out of the wreck.

Image: Arrive Alive

The video shows some of the passengers tugging on the wreckage, presumably to assist those who were trapped. The footage has, however, been sped up slightly.

This video may disturb sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson confirmed that one of the passengers was trapped in the wreckage and the Jaws of Life were used to free him.

“I am very surprised that no life was lost in this horrific taxi accident. As seen in the footage the force with which the taxi ploughed through the wall coming to rest would normally result in serious injury or loss of life.

“Fortunately and miraculously no one was killed or critically injured,” said Jamieson.

