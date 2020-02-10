Accidents 10.2.2020 07:32 pm

Three killed after truck crashes into cliff in Roodepoort

Three people were killed in a truck accident on Allen's Nek pass between Clearwater Mall and Wilgerood Road in Johannesburg,10 January 2020, one man jumped out of the moving vehicle just moments before the crash and survived. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The accident happened at around 09.00am on Christiaan de Wet Road near Clearwater Mall when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

Three people were killed in a truck crash in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar the accident happened at around 09.00am on Christiaan de Wet Road near Clearwater Mall when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a cliff.

This after one passenger, who survived the crash, jumped out of the moving vehicle, Minnaar said.

He added the road was closed for about four hours between 09.00am and 13.00pm as a cleanup of the scene was under way.

“It is alleged that the brakes of the truck failed. The driver and the two passengers died in the accident,” he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were also on the scene.

“What we know is that three people were killed when the truck they were travelling in crashed into the side of the mountain on Allen’s Nek in Constantia Kloof,” said Meiring.

The road had since been reopened.

