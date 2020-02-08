Accidents 8.2.2020 02:25 pm

One dead, 26 injured in Cape Town taxi crash

One woman died and 26 others were injured when two taxis collided in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The collision took place on the corner of Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue in Bishop Lavis.

ER24 paramedics; emergency, fire and rescue; and the police were on scene at around 07:30.

“Multiple people were found to have been ejected and in need of help. Two patients, a man and a woman, had suffered critical injuries and they were treated with advanced life support interventions and taken to Tygerberg Hospital by ER24 and Metro EMS personnel,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

One of the patients, a 28-year-old woman, died in the hospital and the others remain in critical conditions.

Eight people were found to have suffered moderate injuries and 17 sustained minor injuries. They were all transported to nearby hospitals and clinics.

Investigations into the accident are under way.

