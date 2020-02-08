Accidents 8.2.2020 12:06 pm

Young woman mauled, killed by lions at Limpopo game reserve

News24 Wire
Young woman mauled, killed by lions at Limpopo game reserve

Picture for illustration only.

A 21-year-old woman has allegedly been mauled to death by lions at a private game reserve in Limpopo.

Police in Bela-Bela have opened an inquest case after the woman, identified as Swans van Wyke, was allegedly attacked and killed by an unknown number of lions.

Police and emergency services personnel responded to the incident.

On arrival, they found the woman with severe injuries outside a cage containing lions.

She was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene, says provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The preliminary police investigations indicated that the deceased was performing her duties when she was attacked and killed by unknown number of lions,” says Ngoepe.

“The circumstances leading to this tragic incident are still unknown at this stage.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Large male lion spotted on the loose in northern KZN 4.2.2020
Why CapeNature euthanised lion cub found in Cape Town home 5.12.2019
Case against alleged lion cub ‘smugglers’ delayed as police get DNA samples 27.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Process to ‘dethrone’ Mkhwebane to continue despite court challenge

Courts Batohi withdraws charges against Sars ‘rogue unit’ trio

World Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

Investigation How Cash Paymaster Services ‘hid’ Sassa profits of R843m – auditor

World China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies


today in print

Read Today's edition