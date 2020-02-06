Accidents 6.2.2020 10:33 pm

Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in the Strand

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

A critically injured three-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a vehicle on Sercor Drive in the Strand, Cape Town, on Thursday, ER24 has confirmed.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 16.30pm and found the toddler lying in the road, spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

“He had severe head injuries and other fractures. Paramedics stabilised the boy on the scene and called the Air Mercy Services helicopter to airlift the young patient to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital for further medical care,” Vermaak added.

The mother of the child later arrived on the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident,” he said.

