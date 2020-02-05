Accidents 5.2.2020 08:46 am

Two-year-old girl critical after train crashes into car in Witbank

News24 Wire
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.08am to find the light motor vehicle just off the side of the tracks.

A two-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after a train crashed into a car in Witbank on Tuesday morning.

Two adults, who were in the same vehicle, sustained moderate injuries.

The incident happened at the Jackaroo Crossing near Witbank in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.08am to find the light motor vehicle just off the side of the tracks. A man, woman and two-year-old girl were found seated outside the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the man and woman had sustained moderate injuries while the girl had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the young girl provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

