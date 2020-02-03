Search still on for boy, 8, who drowned while swimming with dad in Mvoti River

The search for an eight-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in a river in Glendale, KwaZulu-Natal, is still under way.

It was reported the boy was swimming with his father in the Mvoti River when he drowned on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police divers from Durban and Empangeni and Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue as well as the Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue Unit were called to the scene to retrieve the boy’s body.

The search was, however, suspended on Sunday night and resumed on Monday morning.

Mbele said Glendale police were also helping with the search.

