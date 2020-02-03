WATCH: JMPD van careens off road into power poles in suspected drink-driving case

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) official has landed in hospital (and hot water), after losing control of a police van on Sunday in Soweto.

It veered off the road, crashed into power poles and ended up in a ditch.

Arrive Alive reported on Monday that an off-duty JMPD officer had caused the accident while driving a departmental vehicle.

“The officer who works at JMPD By-law Management was transporting three civilians, lost control of the van which overturned along Randfontein Road, Glenridge in Soweto,” according to spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

All three male civilians who were inside the van were injured, including the off-duty officer, and had to be taken to various hospitals.

A docket was opened against the officer for reckless and negligent driving as well as for suspected drunken driving. The officer will also be charged for misconduct and the accident is being investigated internally.

“The JMPD Department views this officer’s misconduct in a very serious light because he has caused injury to civilians, he has damaged property, and such bad behaviour will not be tolerated.”

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

