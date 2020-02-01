Accidents 1.2.2020 12:42 pm

Two people die in Cape Town shack fire

News24 Wire
Two people die in Cape Town shack fire

The fire was extinguished at 03:55 and the scene was handed over to local police.

Two people died in a fire in Delft South in the early hours of Saturday morning. At about 03:00 the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at an informal structure in Lalo street, Delft South.

On arrival, the fire crew found two structures engulfed in flames. The occupants of the one structure managed to escape. The bodies of a man and woman were found in the second shack. Both had sustained fatal burn wounds.

