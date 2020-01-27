Accidents 27.1.2020 10:58 pm

Heartbreak as man allegedly drives over 18-month-old boy in driveway

News24 Wire
Heartbreak as man allegedly drives over 18-month-old boy in driveway

A patient being loaded into an ambulance. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

The incident happened in Kameeldrift, Pretoria.

A culpable homicide case has been opened after a man allegedly drove his Ford Ranger bakkie over an 18-month-old toddler on Monday, the police say.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the man was believed to be a tenant at a block of flats on the premises.

“[The man] was entering the yard when he allegedly drove over the boy,” Mavela said. “[The child] was declared dead at the scene.”

Paramedics from Life Support 24/7 were on the scene and said the incident happened in Kameeldrift, Pretoria.

“Just after 18:30, we got a call to say that a child had been knocked over by a car in a driveway,” said Rufus Engelbrecht of Life Support 24/7.

“On arrival, we found a toddler in the driveway who had already passed on due to his injuries.

“The child had been driven over by a bakkie,” Engelbrecht said.

It is unclear how he had ended up in the driveway.

Engelbrecht said it was understood the man was the child’s uncle.

“The parents were coming out of the room when the uncle entered the premises. The uncle apparently didn’t see the child and by the time the parents saw the child, the child was already driven over,” Engelbrecht said.

“Trauma counsellors were on scene with the family, while the police have opened a docket,” Engelbrecht said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bus carrying ANC members from Kimberley crashes, driver killed 12.1.2020
Driver killed, woman flung down embankment in Durban motorbike crash 12.1.2020
N1 highway closed after six people killed in collision 12.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


today in print

Read Today's edition