Bus crashes on its way to ANC rally, killing six people

Six people died in a bus crash on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopoon on its way to an ANC 108th anniversary rally in Mohlabaneng, Limpopo on Sunday.

When speaking to the SABC, Limpopo transport MEC Dickson Masemola said the “terrible bus accident” left a number of people dead and others trapped.

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and deputy minister of transport Dikeledi Magadzi were also on the scene, assisting emergency medical services personnel.

The deaths of the six people was confirmed by the Limpopo transport department spokesperson Joel Seabi.

“The bus overturned during the crash leaving a number of people injured and six people were declared dead at the scene,” said Seabi.

“Law enforcement agencies will investigate the cause of the accident,” Seabi added.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

“Six people, including the driver, passed away. One woman sustained serious injuries and several other passengers were slightly hurt. The deceased are all females,” said Mbalula.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.