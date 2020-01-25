 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Accidents 25.1.2020 06:37 am

Cessna crash outside George baffles aviators

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Cessna crash outside George baffles aviators

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, left, in the cockpit with captain Thabiso Tolo. Picture: Supplied

The aircraft, operated by the authority’s flight inspection unit, took off from the George airport to conduct calibration of the airport’s navigation system.

The flawless flight records, coupled with enormous aviation experience of a three-member crew has left the SA Civil Aviation Authority reeling after the crash this week of their Cessna S550 Citation SII in a mountainous area near George in the Western Cape. At a media briefing in Midrand yesterday, the regulator’s director Poppy Khoza told of the devastation caused by the news of the deaths of captain Thabiso Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36. She said the accident and incident investigation division had begun a probe into the cause. “At this stage, we...
Related Stories
Woman bust with R190k in drugs at George Airport 3.3.2016
New regulations implemented for drones 2.6.2015
Zuma PW Botha comments raised ‘disturbing questions’ 20.10.2014


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.