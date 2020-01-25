Cessna crash outside George baffles aviators

The flawless flight records, coupled with enormous aviation experience of a three-member crew has left the SA Civil Aviation Authority reeling after the crash this week of their Cessna S550 Citation SII in a mountainous area near George in the Western Cape. At a media briefing in Midrand yesterday, the regulator’s director Poppy Khoza told of the devastation caused by the news of the deaths of captain Thabiso Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36. She said the accident and incident investigation division had begun a probe into the cause. “At this stage, we...

The flawless flight records, coupled with enormous aviation experience of a three-member crew has left the SA Civil Aviation Authority reeling after the crash this week of their Cessna S550 Citation SII in a mountainous area near George in the Western Cape.

At a media briefing in Midrand yesterday, the regulator’s director Poppy Khoza told of the devastation caused by the news of the deaths of captain Thabiso Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36.

She said the accident and incident investigation division had begun a probe into the cause.

“At this stage, we have no details on what could have caused the accident… a preliminary report [is] expected in 30 days and an interim report in 12 months,” said Khoza.

The aircraft, operated by the authority’s flight inspection unit, took off from the George airport at 10.40am to conduct calibration of the airport’s navigation system.

“However, shortly after takeoff, the air traffic control tower lost contact,” Khoza said. “As per procedure, a search-and-rescue operation was activated and the wreckage was located at around 11.20am.

“This crew had impressive records and, most importantly, still had an immense contribution to make in the aviation industry.”

Tolo, who qualified in 2013, had a total of 4,959 hours of flying to his credit, having begun as a pilot at the SA Air Force.

With 1,050 flying hours to her name, Lekalakala – another air force graduate who performed her last training at a flight safety simulator in the US – was co-pilot and part of the inspection unit.

Mnguni, who had flown for 1,300 hours, conducted his last training at the Global Navigation Satellite System for Aviation in Luxembourg.

After receiving extensive training in flight inspection systems in France, he became the first black flight inspector of the flight inspection unit.

“These young and talented members of the SA Civil Aviation Authority were part of a world-class team that conducted calibration services in South Africa, Africa and the Indian Ocean,” said Khoza.

