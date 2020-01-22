Woman ‘caught up to her shoulder’ in Hout Bay sinkhole

A portion of Cape Town’s Hout Bay beach has been cordoned off after a woman was reportedly caught in a sinkhole brought about by the weather and tidal patterns.

“The sinkhole is believed to be caused by unseasonal summer rains over the weekend falling on very loose dry sand, matched with higher than usual tidal movements resulting in a waterlogged area in the vicinity of the old river mouth,” said Roberto Quintas, ward councillor, on Wednesday.

“Long term residents of Hout Bay may remember this being an unusual, but occasional event of similar weather and tidal patterns.”

This follows a cautionary post on Hout Bay Organised’s Facebook group stating that a resident got stuck with her dog up to her shoulders on Tuesday. She shouted for assistance, but nobody assisted her. She eventually got out and went to Deep Blue Security for assistance.

Reeds were put around it in the meantime to warn people, and lifesavers have since placed netting and flags in the vicinity.

Quintas said he contacted officials from the City of Cape Town’s coastal management department after hearing about the incident, and they had already been on site in the morning for feedback.

Hout Bay beach goers are urged to walk on the waterline, where the sand is firmer and more compact.

