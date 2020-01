Two people died after their vehicle rolled multiple times on the N2 near Crocodile Creek in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said they arrived on the scene to find both the driver and passenger ejected from the vehicle.

“No signs of life were evident with both patients and they were declared dead, shortly after the arrival of paramedics.”

