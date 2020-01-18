Accidents 18.1.2020 03:25 pm

5 dead after car crashes into stationary tobacco truck in Limpopo

News24 Wire
5 dead after car crashes into stationary tobacco truck in Limpopo

The collision took place on Saturday at around 10:30, just after the Mantsole Weighbridge.

Five people have died in a car accident on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

The collision took place on Saturday at around 10:30, just after the Mantsole Weighbridge.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, the accident took place when a car collided with a stationary truck.

The truck, transporting tobacco, was stationary in the emergency lane just after the weighbridge, where the driver was waiting on the rest of the convoy to continue the trip.

The driver of an approaching Ford Figo lost control of his vehicle, and it skidded into the rear of the truck. The five occupants of the car – four men and one woman – died at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were uninjured.

The RTMC Crash Unit was on scene conducting investigation alongside local police, said Zwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesufi dubs alcohol ‘the enemy of the nation’ as drunk driving remains a concern 17.12.2019
Refreshing K53 knowledge may be just what SA drivers need 24.12.2018
Justice Project SA slams drunken driving law-change plan 10.11.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition