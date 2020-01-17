Accidents 17.1.2020 08:44 am

N3 near Howick closed following fatal truck accident

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter @_ArriveAlive

The exact circumstances leading up to the crash are reportedly not known at this stage.

The N3 highway southbound has been closed following a serious accident involving two trucks on Friday morning.

Two people have died as a result of the accident near Howick south and Underberg en route to Durban.

According to Robert McKenzie, spokesperson of the KwaZulu-Natal emergency services, the trucks caught fire following the collision.

“The fire has since been extinguished; however, the road is still completely blocked.”

According to McKenzie, traffic has been diverted to the R103.

“The exact circumstances leading up to the crash are not known at this stage,” McKenzie said.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016 – 2030, vehicle factors make up 14.1% of fatal collisions, while human factors account for 73.6% of fatalities on the roads. The road environment accounts for 12.3%.

