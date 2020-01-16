Accidents 16.1.2020 12:23 pm

11-year-old KZN girl critical after being hit by car

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the severely injured child in the roadway.

An 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was knocked over while crossing Stanley Copley Drive in Sydenham, Durban, just after 2.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on the scene to find the severely injured child in the roadway.

“Immediately, advanced life support paramedics were called to assist.

“Due to the severity of the child’s multiple injuries the patient was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene before being rushed to the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital where a trauma team was awaiting the paramedics’ arrival. The child was then handed over to the specialist doctors.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were investigating.

He told News24 that the driver of a VW Golf 5, who allegedly knocked the girl over, remained on the scene after the incident.

