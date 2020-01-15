Accidents 15.1.2020 04:30 pm

Grade 10 pupil attempts suicide after failing exams

News24 Wire
Grade 10 pupil attempts suicide after failing exams

Rat poison. File image: iStock

It is alleged that she went back home and drank rat poison.

An educational psychologist says that when a child tries to take their own life, it is generally because of several issues.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Education revealed that a Grade 10 pupil at a high school in the Vaal had attempted to end her life on Wednesday after finding out she had failed her exams.

It is alleged that she went back home and drank rat poison.

The teenager had allegedly told her teachers and peers that she wanted to end her life.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident. He said the department was grateful that the pupil was alive and had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Education psychologist Dr Ken Resnick said teenagers attempting suicide were faced with problems at home.

“When someone commits suicide, especially at such a young age, it could be because of many reasons. There is not an isolated reason, where the pupil was happy the previous and the next day decided to commit suicide.

“Her self-esteem was great, and she didn’t expect that she would fail Grade 10. Is it a culmination of factors,” Resnick said.

He said many teenagers no longer trusted confiding in adults.

Resnick said it was difficult for teenagers to seek counselling because some of them were afraid of their parents.

He called on parents to notice signs in their children and quickly seek psychological help for them before it was too late.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tragic start to Ndlozi’s former high school after alleged arson and suicide attempt 15.1.2020
Shoes stolen off body of Middelburg suicide victim 13.1.2020
Suicide: study identifies risk factors that are different for men and women 11.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa

Mboweni not afraid to be ‘burnt at the stake’ while defending SARB from nationalisation

Courts Farmers still struggle due to ban on cattle auctions

Parliament You’re not allowed to know facts about Ramaphosa’s flight to RWC final

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk


today in print

Read Today's edition