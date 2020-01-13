Accidents 13.1.2020 02:39 pm

Five teens perish in Eastern Cape crash

Five teens perish in Eastern Cape crash

The taxi they were travelling in was transporting children from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape ahead of the new school year.

Five teenagers have died and several others were injured in a horror crash after a taxi driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on Monday morning.

The accident took place on the R61 between Ngcobo and Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, according to SABC News.

The other injured passengers of the taxi were transported to hospital.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the taxi was travelling from Cape Town to Mt Frere and Qumbu, transporting children ahead of schools reopening on Wednesday.

