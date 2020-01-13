Five teens perish in Eastern Cape crash

Five teenagers have died and several others were injured in a horror crash after a taxi driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on Monday morning.

The accident took place on the R61 between Ngcobo and Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, according to SABC News.

5 teenagers have died in a vehicle crash on the R61 between Ngcobo and Cofimvaba in Eastern Cape earlier today. The crash happened near Bayele village after the minibus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The other injured passengers of the taxi were transported to hospital.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the taxi was travelling from Cape Town to Mt Frere and Qumbu, transporting children ahead of schools reopening on Wednesday.

