Accidents 13.1.2020 07:34 am

Microlight aircraft pilot seriously injured in crash

Citizen reporter
Microlight aircraft pilot seriously injured in crash

Emergency services attending to the injured microlight pilot. Image: Twitter/@traumaresponse

The man was airlifted to Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein in a serious but stable condition.

A 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the microlight plane he was in crashed on his Free State farm.

The crash occurred early on Sunday evening between Brandfort and Tehunissen, said Trauma Response Africa’s Stanley Schrimper.

The wreckage was discovered by a family member after the crash, who alerted emergency services.

The man was airlifted to Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein in a serious but stable condition.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but is being investigated by authorities.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bus carrying ANC members from Kimberley crashes, driver killed 12.1.2020
Ekurhuleni road carnage: 24 killed over the festive season 11.1.2020
Many injured during Bloemfontein hailstorm 11.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Harsh realities of further education now about to hit hundreds of thousands of matriculants

Crime Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’

Africa Still a dark continent? Power supply grid rollout stalls across Africa

World WATCH: India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

Environment 4.6-metre Southern African Python found near Ladysmith after eating a goat


today in print

Read Today's edition