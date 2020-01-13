Microlight aircraft pilot seriously injured in crash

A 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the microlight plane he was in crashed on his Free State farm.

The crash occurred early on Sunday evening between Brandfort and Tehunissen, said Trauma Response Africa’s Stanley Schrimper.

The wreckage was discovered by a family member after the crash, who alerted emergency services.

The man was airlifted to Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein in a serious but stable condition.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but is being investigated by authorities.

