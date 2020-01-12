Bus carrying ANC members from Kimberley crashes, driver killed

A driver was killed in a bus carrying ANC members from the 108 birthday celebration in Kimberley, Northern Cape following a head-on collision on the N14 near Kalksloot on Saturday night.

The governing party held its January 8th celebrations at Tafel Lager Stadium in Kimberly, Northern Cape over the weekend.

“The bus was en route to Namakwa and was involved in an accident with another vehicle about 15km out of Upington on the N14 near Kalksloot. The driver of the vehicle was killed instantly,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.

Seven passengers, including the driver, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The driver died in hospital.

The African National Congress (ANC) offered its condolences to the driver’s family.

“The ANC has expressed sorrow that the January 8th celebrations have been marred by this tragic loss of life. The organisation reiterated that the number of lives being lost on our roads due to accidents remains worryingly high,” Mabe said.

“The ANC urges provincial road traffic management and enforcement authorities to step up their efforts to raise awareness about the need to use our roads responsibly and about the dangers of excessive speeding.”

