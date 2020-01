The driver, a man in his fifties, was found to be in cardiac arrest and died after attempts to resuscitate him failed, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The female passenger was ejected from the bike over a bridge and landed in a ravine about 20 to 30 metres below.

Jamieson said police search and rescue teams recovered her body and were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

