WATCH: Transformer fire affects power to OR Tambo airport and other Ekurhuleni areas

Transformers at the Len Futcher building on Plane Road in Spartan (electricity department building) caught fire on Sunday morning in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, reports the Kempton Express.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni the areas affected by the fire at the Eskom substation on Plane Road included OR Tambo International Airport, Isando, Spartan, the Kempton Park central business district, Aston Manor and Bonaero Park.

The substation supplies power to the City’s 66kV and 132kV networks.

All services attended to scene and roads were closed. Residents were asked to stay clear from the area.

Ward councillor Jaco Terblanche reported: “This could be another situation similar to the one when the Glen Marais substation burned down,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.