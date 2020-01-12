N1 highway closed after six people killed in collision

Tshwane emergency services management spokesperson Charles Mabaso there was an accident on the N1 between Wallmansthal and Petropoort south in Tshwane, reports the Pretoria North Rekord.

“Two vehicles are involved; a truck and a light motor vehicle.

“There are currently five fatalities on the scene, one patient with critical injuries and another one with moderate to serious injuries,” Mabaso said.

It’s understood the sixth person died shortly thereafter. Mabaso said three adults and three children were killed in the crash.

Mabaso said emergency services and law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

He said the road was completely closed due to the accident leading to traffic back-up.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.