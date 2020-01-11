Accidents 11.1.2020 10:35 am

Toddler dies after mother allegedly reverses car into him

News24 Wire
Toddler dies after mother allegedly reverses car into him

Picture: iStock

The child was taken to Midlands Hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

A two-year-old Graaff-Reinet boy has died after his mother allegedly reversed her car into him, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the boy’s death around 17:30 on Thursday.

“It is alleged that a two-year-old child was killed when the child’s mother reversed her vehicle, not knowing the child was behind the car, causing serious injury to the child,” said Rawlinson.

The child was taken to Midlands Hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

Investigations were under way, and no arrests had been made as yet, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rangers fine KNP visitors for exiting vehicle 11.1.2020
I forgive my shooter, says DA MP Mackenzie 11.1.2020
SANParks cracks down on rhino poachers, seven arrested 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition