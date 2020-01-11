Toddler dies after mother allegedly reverses car into him

A two-year-old Graaff-Reinet boy has died after his mother allegedly reversed her car into him, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the boy’s death around 17:30 on Thursday.

“It is alleged that a two-year-old child was killed when the child’s mother reversed her vehicle, not knowing the child was behind the car, causing serious injury to the child,” said Rawlinson.

The child was taken to Midlands Hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

Investigations were under way, and no arrests had been made as yet, he said.

