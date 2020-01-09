Accidents 9.1.2020 08:54 am

Mother, baby die in vehicle rollover in Eastern Cape

Citizen reporter
The driver allegedly lost control of the car, as it did not collide with another vehicle. File image for illustration: iStock

A middle-aged woman and her nine-month-old baby have died after the sedan they were traveling in overturned on Wednesday morning. 

The accident occurred on the N6 just outside Cathcart in the Eastern Cape.

Accidents.co.za reports that the driver allegedly lost control of the car, as it did not collide with another vehicle. 

The woman was declared dead at the scene, and the baby was rushed to Cathcart Hospital, where it was declared dead on arrival. 

A case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated by Cathcart police. 

The identities of the deceased are being withheld as their next-of-kin is notified.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

