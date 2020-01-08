Accidents 8.1.2020 08:41 pm

Five injured Brazilian crewmen evacuated off ship near Durban

News24 Wire
Five injured Brazilian crewmen evacuated off ship near Durban

The NSRI in action.

Upon arrival, authorities learnt that another Brazilian crewman had died in the accident.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) evacuated five injured Brazilian crewmen from a ship approaching Durban on Tuesday morning.

“NSRI Durban, Netcare 911 ambulance services and the SA Air Force (SAAF) were tasked by MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) to prepare to respond to rendezvous with a Heavy Lift Vessel, that was approaching Durban, to assist five adult Brazilian male crewmen suffering injuries sustained in an accident onboard,” spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, authorities learnt that another Brazilian crewman had died in the accident. The body of the deceased man had remained on board the ship as per the ship captain’s request.

MRCC further provided an on-duty doctor to provide medical advice to the ship’s medics while the vessel was being diverted from deep sea and directed towards Durban.

Helicopters were provided to assist with the rescue as the ship approached the city.

“The SAAF BK-117 helicopter and the sea rescue craft stood by on the scene, while Netcare 911 rescue paramedics and the NSRI medic took over care of the five patients from the ship’s medical crew, and the patients were transferred into the Oryx helicopter,” Lambinon said.

The five crewmen – one of whom was in a critical condition, while four were in stable conditions – were airlifted to hospital for further medical care.

“On behalf of all services involved, condolences are conveyed to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man,” Lambinon said.

The crewmen are currently recovering in hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
NSRI issues warning for rough seas in Wilderness 20.12.2019
Swedish woman drowns in Mossel Bay 20.12.2019
Nine-year-old boy drowns in Kleinmond Lagoon, Western Cape 26.11.2019



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa


today in print

Read Today's edition