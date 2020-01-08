Former deputy head boy dies a day before receiving matric results

A biker that was killed in an accident Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday has been identified as former head boy of Vereeniging Gimnasium Ferdie Pieterse, reports Vaal Weekblad.

Ferdie passed away the day before he was due to receive his matric results.

Jan Naudé from Mystify Vaal Motorcycle Club confirmed that Tuesday’s accident victim was Ferdie.

He was involved in an accident with a light motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find the car just past the intersection, while the motorbike and Ferdie were found lying near the corner of the road.

After he was assessed, it was found he had sustained numerous injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.